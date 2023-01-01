2012 Ford Mustang

Sale $19,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 4 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10520613

10520613 Stock #: U2304

U2304 VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5218890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # U2304

Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.