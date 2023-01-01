Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

71,400 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible

2012 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520613
  • Stock #: U2304
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5218890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U2304
  • Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Mustang 5.0L Convertible Automatic, Leather Interior, Shaker Audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/SYNC, Air Conditioning, Soft Top in Great Condition, Only 71,400kms!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

