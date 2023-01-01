$19,990+ tax & licensing
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2012 Ford Mustang
GT Convertible
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Sale
71,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10520613
- VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5218890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U2304
- Mileage 71,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Mustang 5.0L Convertible Automatic, Leather Interior, Shaker Audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/SYNC, Air Conditioning, Soft Top in Great Condition, Only 71,400kms!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
