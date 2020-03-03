#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Extra Clean, Local Vancouver Island Truck with Only 119,552 Kms..
Extra's Include the Colour Matched Canopy and Rear Air Bags..
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 4x4, Extended Cab 6.6 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors and Rear Air Bags, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Box Liner, Canopy, Side Step Bars and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 119,552 Kms..
