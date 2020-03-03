Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4, Ext Cab 6.6 Box, Canopy, BC Truck!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4, Ext Cab 6.6 Box, Canopy, BC Truck!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,552KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700541
  • Stock #: B3324(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE71CZ226729
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Extra Clean, Local Vancouver Island Truck with Only 119,552 Kms..
Extra's Include the Colour Matched Canopy and Rear Air Bags..

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 4x4, Extended Cab 6.6 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors and Rear Air Bags, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Box Liner, Canopy, Side Step Bars and More..

Warranty Available.. Only 119,552 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $21,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
 
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3324..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,552 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 71,553 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2006 Chrysler 300 30...
 148,637 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message