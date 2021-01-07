Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

139,430 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 6.2L, Calgary Stampede Limited Edition!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 6.2L, Calgary Stampede Limited Edition!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6551770
  • Stock #: B3544(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GTU2WE23CG247053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Available Soon.. (Once It's Inspection and Detail are Completed). .Please Call for More Info..   

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times.. 

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days.. 

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email ))).. 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

ONE OF A KIND!!. CALGARY STAMPEDE 100TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION!! It Even Comes with its Own Belt Buckle!!

In Excellent Condition with NO Accident Claims..

 

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4, Crew Cab 5.5 Ft Box, 6.2L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Seats, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bose Sound, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Max Trailer Tow Package, Built In Brake Controller, 9.5 Inch Heavy Duty Rear Axle with a 3.73 Axle Ratio, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Chrome Accessories, Tonneau Cover, All Terrain Tires and SO Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. 139,430 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $29,900.00.. Must See This One Of a Kind Truck!!.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)   

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3544..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 118,667 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 Plat...
 121,981 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 54,734 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory