2012 GMC Sierra 1500

157,668 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4, Ext Cab 6.6 Box, Canopy, BC Truck!!

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4, Ext Cab 6.6 Box, Canopy, BC Truck!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

157,668KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479129
  • Stock #: B3638(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE71CZ226729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean, Local B.C. Truck!! 

Extra's Include the Colour Matched Canopy and Rear Air Bags.. (Canopy Can Be Removed if Not Wanted..) 

 

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 4x4, Extended Cab 6.6 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors and Rear Air Bags, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Box Liner, Canopy, Side Step Bars and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 157,668 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $20,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3638..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

