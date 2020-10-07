Menu
2012 Honda Civic

106,897 KM

Details Description

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

EX AUTOMATIC PWR GROUP SUNROOF

2012 Honda Civic

EX AUTOMATIC PWR GROUP SUNROOF

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

106,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6019434
  • Stock #: 13390
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53CH032316

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2012 Honda Civic! This sedan hits the mark with consumers demanding economical versatility! Top features include air conditioning, power moon roof, power door mirrors, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

