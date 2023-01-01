Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

114,282 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

  1. 1675613344
  2. 1675613344
  3. 1675613344
  4. 1675613344
  5. 1675613004
  6. 1675613004
  7. 1675613004
  8. 1675613004
  9. 1675613004
  10. 1675613004
  11. 1675613003
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587386
  • Stock #: H4536
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55CH034536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #4536

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 126,269 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic 4dr...
 114,282 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue FW...
 136,755 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory