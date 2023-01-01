$13,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
2012 Honda Fit
2012 Honda Fit
5dr HB Auto LX
Location
H2H Auto Group
22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
117,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9642613
- Stock #: H0294
- VIN: LUCGE8H51C3000294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
-Stock #H0294
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top