2012 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $13,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 8 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9642613

9642613 Stock #: H0294

H0294 VIN: LUCGE8H51C3000294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,898 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.