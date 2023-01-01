Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Fit

117,898 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Fit

2012 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto LX

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

  1. 1677102697
  2. 1677102697
  3. 1677102697
  4. 1677102696
  5. 1677102697
  6. 1677102644
  7. 1677102644
  8. 1677102644
  9. 1677102644
  10. 1677102644
  11. 1677102645
  12. 1677102644
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642613
  • Stock #: H0294
  • VIN: LUCGE8H51C3000294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H0294

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2012 Honda Fit 5dr H...
 117,898 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 183,496 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LX
 111,240 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory