2012 Lexus GX 460

Check out this 2012 Lexus GX460 Ultra Premium with 150,000km Highway Kms! Extremely Well Maintained and in Excellent condition for its age....
Brand New OEM Bridgestone DUELER H/L ALENZA PLUS Tires & Brand New OEM Front and Rear AKEBONO Brake Pads and Rotors. Full OEM Service with New OEM Spark Plugs, Full Synthetic Oil with Oil Filter and Air Filter. Complete Throttle Body Service & Fuel Injector System Service.
This Lexus GX460 (URJ150 Model) is fully loaded with the Ultra Premium Package which includes a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio, voice-activated navigation system, automatic high beam feature, Lane Departure Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Bluetooth Telephone, Dual DVD Headrest Screen's with Full Entertainment System, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assist, Power Glass Moonroof, Height Adjustable Rear Suspension, Heat Windshield, power-folding auto-dimming rearview mirrors, cooled console box, wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and African Bubinga wood trim to truly add to the luxury driving experience.
This 2012 Lexus GX460 includes three-zone automatic climate control, automatic air recirculation control system, 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio, voice-activated navigation system, automatic high beam feature, power-folding auto-dimming rearview mirrors, cooled console box, wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, African Bubinga wood trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, power tilt and telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, CD/MP3 surround sound stereo, XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, eight-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated semi-aniline leather seats, driver's side memory, 40/20/40 split-folding heated second-row seats, power-folding 50/50 third-row bench seat, auto up/down windows, privacy glass, rearview camera, clearance and backup sensors, electroluminescent gauges, customizable multi-information display, simulated woodgrain trim, cargo cover, keyless entry with pushbutton start, garage door opener, all-season floor mats, roof rails, power sunroof, trailer wiring harness, illuminated running boards, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, rain-sensing wipers, windshield wiper de-icer, rear wiper/washer, automatic auto-levelling adaptive xenon headlamps, LED taillights, fog lamps, rear seat side airbags, front tow hook and much more!
3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!
