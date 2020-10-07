Menu
2012 Lexus GX 460

159,443 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Ultra Premium Nav, Dual DVD Screen's

Location

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5865294
  • Stock #: RT932
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX2C5044981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 159,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 Lexus GX460 Ultra Premium with 150,000km Highway Kms! Extremely Well Maintained and in Excellent condition for its age....

Brand New OEM Bridgestone DUELER H/L ALENZA PLUS Tires & Brand New OEM Front and Rear AKEBONO Brake Pads and Rotors. Full OEM Service with New OEM Spark Plugs, Full Synthetic Oil with Oil Filter and Air Filter. Complete Throttle Body Service & Fuel Injector System Service.

This Lexus GX460 (URJ150 Model) is fully loaded with the Ultra Premium Package which includes a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio, voice-activated navigation system, automatic high beam feature,  Lane Departure Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Bluetooth Telephone, Dual DVD Headrest Screen's with Full Entertainment System, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assist, Power Glass Moonroof, Height Adjustable Rear Suspension, Heat Windshield, power-folding auto-dimming rearview mirrors, cooled console box, wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and African Bubinga wood trim to truly add to the luxury driving experience.

This 2012 Lexus GX460 includes three-zone automatic climate control, automatic air recirculation control system, 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio, voice-activated navigation system, automatic high beam feature, power-folding auto-dimming rearview mirrors, cooled console box, wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, African Bubinga wood trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, power tilt and telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, CD/MP3 surround sound stereo, XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, eight-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated semi-aniline leather seats, driver's side memory, 40/20/40 split-folding heated second-row seats, power-folding 50/50 third-row bench seat, auto up/down windows, privacy glass, rearview camera, clearance and backup sensors, electroluminescent gauges, customizable multi-information display, simulated woodgrain trim, cargo cover, keyless entry with pushbutton start, garage door opener, all-season floor mats, roof rails, power sunroof, trailer wiring harness, illuminated running boards, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, rain-sensing wipers, windshield wiper de-icer, rear wiper/washer, automatic auto-levelling adaptive xenon headlamps, LED taillights, fog lamps, rear seat side airbags, front tow hook and much more!

3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer Number : 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

