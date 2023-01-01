Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda CX-9

126,269 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GS

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

  1. 1675613549
  2. 1675613558
  3. 1675613558
  4. 1675613558
  5. 1675613503
  6. 1675613321
  7. 1675613558
  8. 1675613558
  9. 1675613558
  10. 1675613558
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587389
  • Stock #: H2912
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA2C0352912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H2912

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 126,269 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic 4dr...
 114,282 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue FW...
 136,755 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory