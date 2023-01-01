$15,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2012 Mazda CX-9
2012 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr GS
Location
H2H Auto Group
22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9587389
- Stock #: H2912
- VIN: JM3TB3CA2C0352912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
-Stock #H2912
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5