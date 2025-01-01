Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Mazda 3 GS with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, 6 speed manual transmission, 5 passenger capacity, cloth interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth</p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

193,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
13047284

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1759788540534
  2. 1759788541046
  3. 1759788541487
  4. 1759788541915
  5. 1759788542360
  6. 1759788542828
  7. 1759788543235
  8. 1759788543682
  9. 1759788544194
  10. 1759788544632
  11. 1759788545074
  12. 1759788545503
  13. 1759788545944
  14. 1759788546404
Contact Seller
Sale

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L77C1620048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 GS with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, 6 speed manual transmission, 5 passenger capacity, cloth interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 59,800 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 39,200 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 43,900 KM $49,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2012 Mazda MAZDA3