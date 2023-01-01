Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

108,343 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

LOW KM'S 105K! TOURING! INSPECTED! LIKE NEW! FREE WRNTY & BCAA

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

LOW KM'S 105K! TOURING! INSPECTED! LIKE NEW! FREE WRNTY & BCAA

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082508
  • Stock #: 26127
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL2C0122229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 108,343 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

BEAUTIFUL MAZDA 5 IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED, IT NEEDS NOTHING. READY TO GO. THE WORLDS MOST FUEL EFFICENT MINI VAN! CARRY 6 PASSENGERS WITH EASE. DON'T FORGET WE CAN FINANCE IT AND IT COMES WITH A WARRANTY TOO! 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

