Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

112,647 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 *Nav, Pano Sunroof, AMG Pkg*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 *Nav, Pano Sunroof, AMG Pkg*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1686970198
  2. 1686970198
  3. 1686970198
  4. 1686970198
  5. 1686970198
  6. 1686970198
  7. 1686970198
  8. 1686970198
  9. 1686970198
  10. 1686970198
  11. 1686970198
  12. 1686970198
  13. 1686970198
  14. 1686970198
  15. 1686970198
  16. 1686970198
  17. 1686970198
  18. 1686970198
  19. 1686970198
  20. 1686970198
  21. 1686970198
  22. 1686970198
  23. 1686970198
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10076271
  • Stock #: RT1347
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB8CF719507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour BLACK IMITATION LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with lots of style and tons of features. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!

The 2012 Mercdes Benz GLK 350 4Matic has a variety of features including:

  • PARKTRONIC SYSTEM 
  •  SPORTS SUSPENSION
  • PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF
  • BI-XENON HEADLICHT W.ACTVIE CURVELIGHT
  •  AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT
  •  AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS 20" 
  • AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR
  •  SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS
  • KEYLESS - GO
  • EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE
  • GARAGE DOOR OPENER WITH 284 - 390 MHZ FREQUENCY
  • ADAPTIVE REAR INTERIOR LIGHT
  •  MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR)
  • LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB
  •  PAINTED SIDE SKIRT
  •  RAIN SENSOR
  • AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED
  • STEER.WHEEL GEARSHIFT BUTTONS/SHIFT PADDLE PAINTED
  • MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL 
  •  ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR
  •  CHROME LOOK ROOF RAILING
  • DARK TINTED GLASS
  • LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT
  • HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,647 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW Z4 Roadster...
 51,810 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550 XLT ...
 54,768 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory