$17,995+ tax & licensing
604-510-7227
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 *Nav, Pano Sunroof, AMG Pkg*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
- Listing ID: 10076271
- Stock #: RT1347
- VIN: WDCGG8HB8CF719507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calcite White
- Interior Colour BLACK IMITATION LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with lots of style and tons of features. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!
The 2012 Mercdes Benz GLK 350 4Matic has a variety of features including:
- PARKTRONIC SYSTEM
- SPORTS SUSPENSION
- PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF
- BI-XENON HEADLICHT W.ACTVIE CURVELIGHT
- AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT
- AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS 20"
- AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR
- SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS
- KEYLESS - GO
- EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE
- GARAGE DOOR OPENER WITH 284 - 390 MHZ FREQUENCY
- ADAPTIVE REAR INTERIOR LIGHT
- MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR)
- LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB
- PAINTED SIDE SKIRT
- RAIN SENSOR
- AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED
- STEER.WHEEL GEARSHIFT BUTTONS/SHIFT PADDLE PAINTED
- MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
- ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR
- CHROME LOOK ROOF RAILING
- DARK TINTED GLASS
- LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT
- HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
