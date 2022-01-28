$26,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R 350 BlueTec
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8235189
- Stock #: 0479
- VIN: 4JGCB2FE7CA140479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mercedes-Benz R350 Bluetec
Obsidian Black
59,000 Kms
Stock#0479
This 7-seater Mercedes-Benz R350 Bluetec comes to us with only 59,000 kilometres. Sporting an Obsidian Black exterior and the beige leather interior adds a touch of class to this crossover vehicle. This extremely well option Benz comes with features such as, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, reverse camera, blind-spot monitor, panoramic roof, adaptive damping air-ride suspension and 20 inch AMG wheels.
Powering this R350 is Mercedes' is a Turbocharged V-6 Diesel engine producing 210 Horsepower and 400 LB-FT of Torque. The power is sent through a 7-speed automatic transmission and transferred to the pavement via Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive system.
The R350 has just had a fresh service and is ready for its new owner and comes with a Clean, no claims CarFax report.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.