2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

59,000 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes-Benz R350 Bluetec
Obsidian Black
59,000 Kms
Stock#0479

This 7-seater Mercedes-Benz R350 Bluetec comes to us with only 59,000 kilometres. Sporting an Obsidian Black exterior and the beige leather interior adds a touch of class to this crossover vehicle. This extremely well option Benz comes with features such as, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, reverse camera, blind-spot monitor, panoramic roof, adaptive damping air-ride suspension and 20 inch AMG wheels.

Powering this R350 is Mercedes' is a Turbocharged V-6 Diesel engine producing 210 Horsepower and 400 LB-FT of Torque. The power is sent through a 7-speed automatic transmission and transferred to the pavement via Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

The R350 has just had a fresh service and is ready for its new owner and comes with a Clean, no claims CarFax report.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

