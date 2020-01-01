Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

168,992 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

SL AWD LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA 168KM

2012 Nissan Murano

SL AWD LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA 168KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

168,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6213927
  Stock #: 13478
  VIN: JN8AZ1MW0CW203877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13478
  • Mileage 168,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2012 Nissan Murano! A great vehicle and a great value! All of the following features are included: speed sensitive wipers, front fog lights, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

