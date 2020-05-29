Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 One Owner, Full Service Records, No Claims

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 One Owner, Full Service Records, No Claims

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,763KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5054301
  • Stock #: B3367(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT9CS335987
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
 
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca ))).. 
 
Extra Clean!! One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Very Well Maintained and Looked After!! Full Service Records on File!! Only 113,763 Kms.. 
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Tow Package, Power Rear Sliding Window, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Colour Matching Canopy and More..

Warranty Available..Only 113,763 Kms.. 
 
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $20,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3367..
Dealer # 31138

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 31,504 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 199,278 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 100,219 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory