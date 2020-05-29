Menu
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

OUTDOORSMAN SLT 4WD DIESEL LIKE NEW 147KM

2012 RAM 2500

OUTDOORSMAN SLT 4WD DIESEL LIKE NEW 147KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,030KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5064726
  • Stock #: 12940
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DL0CG305707
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Load your family into the 2012 Ram 2500! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! Top features include remote keyless entry, a trip computer, air conditioning, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Hubcaps
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Step Bumper
  • Bed Rails
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

