2012 RAM 2500
SLT 4x4 Crew Diesel, LIFTED, EGR/DPF Delete, 35's
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9596020
- Stock #: B3866(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6UD5DL1CG220469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 187,114 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local BC Truck.. Thousands In Extra's Including a 3 Inch LIFT, DPF and EGR Delete, H&S Mini Maxx Programmer, AFE Momentum HD Cold Air Intake, Light Bar, Painted Pocket Style Fender Flares, 35x12.50x20 Inch M/T Tires on Moto Metal Rims, Rear Firestone Air Bags with Bilstein Shocks..
2012 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6.5 Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Exhaust Brake, Power Rear Sliding Window, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Spray In Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available!! Only 187,114 Kms..
Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Vehicle Features
