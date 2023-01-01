2012 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 1 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596020

9596020 Stock #: B3866(DL#31138)

B3866(DL#31138) VIN: 3C6UD5DL1CG220469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 187,114 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.