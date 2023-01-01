Menu
2012 RAM 2500

187,114 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew Diesel, LIFTED, EGR/DPF Delete, 35's

2012 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew Diesel, LIFTED, EGR/DPF Delete, 35's

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,114KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596020
  • Stock #: B3866(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DL1CG220469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 187,114 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local BC Truck.. Thousands In Extra's Including a 3 Inch LIFT, DPF and EGR Delete, H&S Mini Maxx Programmer, AFE Momentum HD Cold Air Intake, Light Bar, Painted Pocket Style Fender Flares, 35x12.50x20 Inch M/T Tires on Moto Metal Rims, Rear Firestone Air Bags with Bilstein Shocks..

 

2012 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6.5 Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Exhaust Brake, Power Rear Sliding Window, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Spray In Box Liner and More..

 

Warranty Available!! Only 187,114 Kms..

 

!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3866.. 

Dealer# 31138

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

