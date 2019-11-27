Don't see these used to often!

Selling this used 2012 Ram 5500 CrewCab SLT Dually Flatdeck. Powered by the strong Cummins Diesel and mated to a 6 Spd Manual Gearbox. Was used as a local delivery truck and has 266500 km's. Has lots of SLT options including:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Stereo and more.

Inspection has been done and the truck does require some investment to bring it up to top shape.

Stock # U2118

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

