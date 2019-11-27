Menu
2012 RAM 5500

SLT CUMMINS DIESEL 6 SPD MANUAL

2012 RAM 5500

SLT CUMMINS DIESEL 6 SPD MANUAL

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,500KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385445
  • Stock #: U2118
  • VIN: 3C7WDNFL8CG185656
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
3

 

Don't see these used to often!

Selling this used 2012 Ram 5500 CrewCab SLT Dually Flatdeck. Powered by the strong Cummins Diesel and mated to a 6 Spd Manual Gearbox. Was used as a local delivery truck and has 266500 km's. Has lots of SLT options including:

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Stereo and more.

Inspection has been done and the truck does require some investment to bring it up to top shape.

Come on in and test drive this vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # U2118

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

