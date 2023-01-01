Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

127,817 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF CAMER

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

127,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568009
  • Stock #: 14498
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ8CM708829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen! Settle in and experience the rush! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon provides exceptional value! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. Performance and efficiency are both prioritized thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
