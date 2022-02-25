$48,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi Q7
TDI Technik QUATTRO AWD DIESEL S-LINE NAVI SUNROOF
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$48,888
- Listing ID: 8418321
- Stock #: 14328
- VIN: WA1WMCFEXDD002933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road in the 2013 Audi Q7! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Audi infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power door mirrors, a power liftgate, and power seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
