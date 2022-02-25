2013 Audi Q7

$48,888 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418321

8418321 Stock #: 14328

14328 VIN: WA1WMCFEXDD002933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14328

Mileage 45,931 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.