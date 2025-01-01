Menu
2013 Audi S5
Phantom Black Pearl
60,000 kilometres
Stock # 2014

This 2013 Audi S5 is the perfect blend of luxury and performance, featuring a 3.0L supercharged V6 engine paired with Audis Quattro AWD system. The cars low mileage and highly optioned features make it a standout. The Phantom Black Pearl exterior is striking, while the meticulously kept interior offers premium comfort and cutting-edge technology.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>With Park Distance Control, a rearview camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, this car is designed to elevate both driving pleasure and convenience. Fully serviced and in excellent condition, its ready for its next owner.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Dont miss out on this exceptional Audi S5!</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203 St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

Used
60,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUCGBFR1DA062014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

