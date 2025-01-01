$26,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Phantom Black Pearl
60,000 kilometres
Stock # 2014
This 2013 Audi S5 is the perfect blend of luxury and performance, featuring a 3.0L supercharged V6 engine paired with Audi's Quattro AWD system. The car's low mileage and highly optioned features make it a standout. The Phantom Black Pearl exterior is striking, while the meticulously kept interior offers premium comfort and cutting-edge technology.
With Park Distance Control, a rearview camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, this car is designed to elevate both driving pleasure and convenience. Fully serviced and in excellent condition, it's ready for its next owner.
Don't miss out on this exceptional Audi S5!
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
Vehicle Features
