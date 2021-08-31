2013 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7606051

7606051 Stock #: B3657(DL#31138)

B3657(DL#31138) VIN: 1GYS4BEF1DR200810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 173,026 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Safety Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Convenience Automatic Headlights

