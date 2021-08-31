Menu
2013 Cadillac Escalade

173,026 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Cadillac Escalade

2013 Cadillac Escalade

Luxury Edition AWD, Nav, Sunroof, Blind Spot

2013 Cadillac Escalade

Luxury Edition AWD, Nav, Sunroof, Blind Spot

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

173,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7606051
  • Stock #: B3657(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GYS4BEF1DR200810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 173,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean Luxury SUV, Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained.. New 22 Inch American Racing Rims with Toyo Open Country Tires Installed Recently ($3,500.00)..

 

2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury Edition, 8 Passenger, AWD, 6.2L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Blind Spot Alert, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Rear Hatch, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bose Sound with Amp, Remote Start, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Front and Rear A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Running Boards, 22 Inch Black Rims and So Much More!!

 

Warranty Available..173,026  Kms.. 

 

!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $26,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

 WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3657.. 

Dealer# 31138..  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights

