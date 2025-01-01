$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT FINANCING AVAILABLE
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,494KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCNCPEA0DZ158654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 197,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2008 Honda Accord LX FINANCING AVAILABLE 111,438 KM $19,599 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla LE FINANCING AVAILABLE 124,064 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE 150,134 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500