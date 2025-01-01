Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,494 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT FINANCING AVAILABLE

12818410

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,494KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCNCPEA0DZ158654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 197,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500