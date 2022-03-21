$29,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, Nav, Sunroof, Leather
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
- Listing ID: 8818256
- Stock #: B3779(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3GCPKTE7XDG155303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local Lower Mainland Truck with Only 117,500 Kms and No Accident Claims! Very Well Looked After..
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bose Sound, Remote Start, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Heavy Duty Cooling Package, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Fog Lights, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Side Step Bars and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 117,500 Kms..
Vehicle Features
