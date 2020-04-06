Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

R/T

R/T

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879839
  • Stock #: UV099070
  • VIN: 3c4pddfg1dt709009
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2013 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr All-wheel Drive
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Fully automatic headlights
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1touch down
  • 1touch up
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Rear antiroll bar
  • Speedsensing steering
  • Antiwhiplash front head restraints
  • Autodimming rearview mirror
  • Sequential multipoint fuel injection
  • DVDAudio
  • 2013 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr Allwheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

