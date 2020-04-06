Menu
2013 Ford E250

EXT CARGO COMMERCIAL PANEL VAN 4.6L V8 ONLY 130KM

2013 Ford E250

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,897KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4849863
  • Stock #: 12843
  • VIN: 1FTNS2EW9DDA93852
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door

Familiarize yourself with the 2013 Ford E-250! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include front bucket seats, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and more. A 4.6 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 4 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

