2013 Ford E250

Familiarize yourself with the 2013 Ford E-250! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include front bucket seats, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and more. A 4.6 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 4 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
