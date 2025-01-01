Menu
Account
Sign In
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.<br />LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038<br />S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2013 Ford F-150

129,380 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12529465

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

  1. 12529465
  2. 12529465
  3. 12529465
  4. 12529465
  5. 12529465
  6. 12529465
  7. 12529465
  8. 12529465
  9. 12529465
  10. 12529465
  11. 12529465
  12. 12529465
  13. 12529465
  14. 12529465
  15. 12529465
  16. 12529465
  17. 12529465
  18. 12529465
  19. 12529465
  20. 12529465
  21. 12529465
  22. 12529465
  23. 12529465
  24. 12529465
  25. 12529465
  26. 12529465
  27. 12529465
  28. 12529465
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,380KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1DKD00992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,380 KM

Vehicle Description

$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2013 Honda Fit AUTO, AC, FINANCING, WARRANTRY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Honda Fit AUTO, AC, FINANCING, WARRANTRY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! 113,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD LIMITED, IMMACULATE, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD LIMITED, IMMACULATE, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! 102,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 HYBRID, SPORT, AWD, LOADED, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAAMBSHP! for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Infiniti Q50 HYBRID, SPORT, AWD, LOADED, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAAMBSHP! 104,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-1310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2013 Ford F-150