2013 Ford F-150
XLT XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
604-533-1310
Used
129,380KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1DKD00992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 129,380 KM
Vehicle Description
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
