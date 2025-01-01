$8,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
264,564KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF4DFC83224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 264,564 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
