2013 Ford F-150

264,564 KM

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12713184

2013 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
264,564KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF4DFC83224

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 264,564 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Ford F-150