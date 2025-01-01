$16,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,907KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF4DFD27922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,907 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
