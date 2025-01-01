Menu
2013 Ford F-150

168,907 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

13184906

2013 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,907KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF4DFD27922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

