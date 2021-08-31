Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

174,926 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4, P.Seat, Rev Cam/Sensors, Max Tow Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4, P.Seat, Rev Cam/Sensors, Max Tow Pkg

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7984665
  • Stock #: B3692(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5DKG00766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean! Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Max Trailer Tow!! Tows Up to 11,000 Lbs.. 

Comes with 2 Sets of Tires, Winters that are on it now, Plus All Season Tires.. 

 

2013 Ford F150 XLT 4x4 with the XTR Package, SuperCrew, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Select Shift Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Seat, Power Pedals, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Sync Voice Activated System, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, MP3/CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle, Max Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Spray In Box Liner, Roll N Lock Tonneau Cover and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 174,926 Kms.

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $24,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays).. 

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3692.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 174,926 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 101,005 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 62,533 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory