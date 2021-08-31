2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extra Clean! Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Max Trailer Tow!! Tows Up to 11,000 Lbs..
Comes with 2 Sets of Tires, Winters that are on it now, Plus All Season Tires..
2013 Ford F150 XLT 4x4 with the XTR Package, SuperCrew, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Select Shift Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Seat, Power Pedals, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Sync Voice Activated System, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, MP3/CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle, Max Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Spray In Box Liner, Roll N Lock Tonneau Cover and More..
Warranty Available.. 174,926 Kms.
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $24,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3692..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8