Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-350

179,821 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-350

2013 Ford F-350

Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-350

Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6955220
  2. 6955220
  3. 6955220
  4. 6955220
  5. 6955220
  6. 6955220
  7. 6955220
  8. 6955220
  9. 6955220
  10. 6955220
  11. 6955220
  12. 6955220
  13. 6955220
  14. 6955220
  15. 6955220
  16. 6955220
  17. 6955220
  18. 6955220
  19. 6955220
  20. 6955220
  21. 6955220
  22. 6955220
  23. 6955220
  24. 6955220
  25. 6955220
  26. 6955220
Contact Seller

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

179,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6955220
  • Stock #: 13754
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4DEB67321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13754
  • Mileage 179,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2013 Ford F-350! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, a rear step bumper, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
short box
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Step Bumper
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 378,150 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 5500 Chassi...
 224,131 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550 Chas...
 86,511 KM
$82,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory