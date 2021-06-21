2013 Ford F-350

$57,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 8 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7493532

7493532 Stock #: 14006

14006 VIN: 1FT8W3BT9DEB38803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14006

Mileage 117,855 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Box liner Halogen Headlamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Sliding Window rear window defogger Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Navigation System Bed Liner Flare Side Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Adjustable Pedals Bed Rails Hill Ascent Control Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.