2013 Ford F-350

117,855 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2013 Ford F-350

2013 Ford F-350

LARIAT FX4 LB 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI TUNE

2013 Ford F-350

LARIAT FX4 LB 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI TUNE

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7493532
  Stock #: 14006
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT9DEB38803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14006
  • Mileage 117,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! Familiarize yourself with the 2013 Ford F-350! An American Icon. Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear step bumper, a trailer hitch, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

