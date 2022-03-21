Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

149,138 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4, Ext Cab 6.5 Box, Leather, Extra Clean!!

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4, Ext Cab 6.5 Box, Leather, Extra Clean!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692214
  • Stock #: B3769(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTR2WE77DZ140509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Extra Clean!! Local Langley Truck with Only 149,138 Kms. and No Accident Declarations! Very Well Maintained and Looked After.. 

 

2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4, Extended Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Side Step Bars and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 149,138 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $26,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock#  B3769..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

