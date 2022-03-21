$26,900+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 4x4, Ext Cab 6.5 Box, Leather, Extra Clean!!
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8692214
- Stock #: B3769(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GTR2WE77DZ140509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Extra Clean!! Local Langley Truck with Only 149,138 Kms. and No Accident Declarations! Very Well Maintained and Looked After..
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4, Extended Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Side Step Bars and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 149,138 Kms..
Vehicle Features
