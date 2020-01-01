Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 2500

87,013 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Z71 Ext Cab 6.5 Box, Diesel, Lifted, Rim/Tire Pkg

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Z71 Ext Cab 6.5 Box, Diesel, Lifted, Rim/Tire Pkg

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6282801
  Stock #: B3495(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GT220C84DZ125525

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Stock # B3495(DL#31138)
  Mileage 87,013 KM

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..   

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Only 87,013 Kms!! Local B.C. Duramax with No Accident Claims..

Extra's Include a 2-3 Inch Lift, Brand New Fuel Rims with New LT305/55/20 All Terrain Tires and Pocket Style Fender Flares..

2013 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE Z71 4x4, Extended Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Automatic Transmission, Options Include Power Seat, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 87,013Kms..

 

!!! CHRISTMAS SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $42,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3495..   

Dealer# 31138.. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

