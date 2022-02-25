Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 3500

59,756 KM

Details Description Features

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Denali 4x4, Diesel Dually, IMMACULATE, 59,800 Kms!

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali 4x4, Diesel Dually, IMMACULATE, 59,800 Kms!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

59,756KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8384667
  • Stock #: B3750(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT426C89DF124139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare!! Immaculate!! One Owner, Local Okanagan Denali Diesel Dually with No Accident Claims and Only 59,756 Kms.. Garage Kept and Very Well Looked After.. DVD and Headphones Unopened!

Near New Nitto Grappler All Terrain Tires.. Stock Truck, No Exhaust or Motor Modifications!!   

 

2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4x4, Crew Cab Dual Rear Wheels, 6.6L Duramax Diesel with the Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, DVD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bose Sound System, Exhaust Brake, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 5th Wheel Hitch Rails with In Box Wiring, Camper Tie Down Bars, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Extending Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Mat and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 59,756 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $69,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3750.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

