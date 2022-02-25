$69,900+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 3500
Denali 4x4, Diesel Dually, IMMACULATE, 59,800 Kms!
- Listing ID: 8384667
- Stock #: B3750(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GT426C89DF124139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare!! Immaculate!! One Owner, Local Okanagan Denali Diesel Dually with No Accident Claims and Only 59,756 Kms.. Garage Kept and Very Well Looked After.. DVD and Headphones Unopened!
Near New Nitto Grappler All Terrain Tires.. Stock Truck, No Exhaust or Motor Modifications!!
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4x4, Crew Cab Dual Rear Wheels, 6.6L Duramax Diesel with the Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, DVD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bose Sound System, Exhaust Brake, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 5th Wheel Hitch Rails with In Box Wiring, Camper Tie Down Bars, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Extending Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Mat and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 59,756 Kms..
Priced at Only $69,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
