2013 GMC Sierra 3500

151,016 KM

Details

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT 4WD DIESEL LEATHER LIFTED STUDDED TUNED

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT 4WD DIESEL LEATHER LIFTED STUDDED TUNED

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

151,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9241903
  • Stock #: 14558
  • VIN: 1GT424C85DF127320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14558
  • Mileage 151,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! All of the following features are included: tilt steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

