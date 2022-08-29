$53,888+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT 4WD DIESEL LEATHER LIFTED STUDDED TUNED
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$53,888
- Listing ID: 9241903
- Stock #: 14558
- VIN: 1GT424C85DF127320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! All of the following features are included: tilt steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
