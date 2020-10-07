Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

49,829 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD, Pano Sunroof, Heated Leather, Low Kms!!

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD, Pano Sunroof, Heated Leather, Low Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,829KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6191517
  • Stock #: B3490(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5xyzudla5dg074814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,829 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..   

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..           

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Extra Clean, Local B.C. AWD SUV with Only 49,829 Kms and NO Accident Claims!!..

Brand New Tires Just Installed..

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE AWD, 2.0T 4 Cylinder, 6 Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, Loaded with Options Including Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, 19 Inch Wheels, Fog Lights and More..

  

Warranty Remaining.. Only 49,829 Kms..

 

!!! CHRISTMAS SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $18,900.00..  Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC 

 

Stock# B3490..   

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

