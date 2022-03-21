$19,990+ tax & licensing
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Sport Limited
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
132,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8944957
- Stock #: U2333
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG005645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with features! Features include a 264HP 2.0L Turbo engine, automatic, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with rear parking sensors, front & rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, black leather interior, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat and cruise control and remote start! Only 132,200kms!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
