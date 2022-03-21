Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

132,200 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Sport Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Sport Limited

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

132,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944957
  • Stock #: U2333
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG005645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with features! Features include a 264HP 2.0L Turbo engine, automatic, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with rear parking sensors, front & rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, black leather interior, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat and cruise control and remote start! Only 132,200kms!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 132,200 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A6 Premium...
 39,500 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 5500 SLT 4x...
 82,800 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory