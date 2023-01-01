Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

102,799 KM

Details

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

SE at

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

SE at

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,799KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464175
  • Stock #: 13UTNA33722
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC0DH733722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 102,799 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD
 71,540 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,674 KM
$49,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory