2013 Hyundai Sonata ...

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 7 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464175

9464175 Stock #: 13UTNA33722

13UTNA33722 VIN: 5NPEC4AC0DH733722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 102,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.