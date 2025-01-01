Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2013 Jeep Wrangler

180,212 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD 3.6L V6 6SPD MANUAL HARD TOP

12404352

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD 3.6L V6 6SPD MANUAL HARD TOP

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,212KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG4DL676438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 15682
  • Mileage 180,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2013 Jeep Wrangler