<p><strong>2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn SX</strong> <strong>Stock Number: </strong>P215203</p><p>LED Headlights, Spoiler, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Infinity Speakers, Power Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.</p><p><span style=background-color:rgb(255,255,255);color:rgb(0,0,0);><span style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;display:inline !important;float:none;font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-wrap;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Available warranty options</span></span></p><p> Call Us Now: 604-533-4499 Text Us: 604-360-0123</p><p>Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval</p><p>Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes Dealer #31301 All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).</p>

2013 Kia Optima

115,115 KM

Details Description

$13,966

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

4DR SDN SX

12028933

2013 Kia Optima

4DR SDN SX

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,115KM
VIN KNAGR4A65D5359350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour -
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215203
  • Mileage 115,115 KM

Vehicle Description

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2013 Kia Optima