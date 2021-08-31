Menu
2013 Kia Optima

127,117 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

EX

2013 Kia Optima

EX

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

127,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7724572
  • Stock #: PU5022A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,117 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Optima boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability management (VSM), UV-reducing solar glass windshield, UVO multimedia voice control. This Kia Optima Features the Following Options: Trip Computer, Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch, Bluetooth controls, Sunglass holder, Soft finish upper door trim, SmartKey keyless entry w/panic feature, Side fender garnish, Satellite radio receiver, Rearview camera, Rear centre fold-down armrest w/(2) cup holders, Rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer -inc: aeroblades.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

