2013 Kia Rio

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 6 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590388

8590388 Stock #: 14379

14379 VIN: KNADM4A31D6120895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14379

Mileage 101,685 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.