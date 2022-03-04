Menu
2013 Kia Rio

101,685 KM

Details Description

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX PLUS AUTO PWR GROUP A/C HEATED SEATS

2013 Kia Rio

LX PLUS AUTO PWR GROUP A/C HEATED SEATS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8590388
  • Stock #: 14379
  • VIN: KNADM4A31D6120895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14379
  • Mileage 101,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Kia Rio! This compact refuses to compromise! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Both high fuel economy and flexible performance are assured by the 6 speed automatic transmission. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

