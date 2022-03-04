$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2013 Kia Rio
LX PLUS AUTO PWR GROUP A/C HEATED SEATS
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8590388
- Stock #: 14379
- VIN: KNADM4A31D6120895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14379
- Mileage 101,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Kia Rio! This compact refuses to compromise! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Both high fuel economy and flexible performance are assured by the 6 speed automatic transmission. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.