6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Obsidian 2013 Lexus ES 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Black w/NuLuxe Interior or Leather Trimmed Interior or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Advanced Pre Collision, Auto-Leveling HID Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Feature, Automatic Powered Opening Trunk, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Clearance & Backup Sensors, Driver's & Passenger Seat Memory, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Wood Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, Mark Levinson Audio System w/Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Driver Variable Cushion Length, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Illuminated Entry System, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Door Sunshade, Technology Package, Woodgrain Trim. Owners tend to report a completely luxurious execution, thanks to the ES's relaxing highway drive, low noise levels, richly detailed and upscale cabin, and great up-level feature content. Hybrid models are highly rated for a seamless powertrain and great mileage, and the power and sound of the V6 engine are said to be pleasing and robust. Source: autoTRADER.ca This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $500, $595 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2