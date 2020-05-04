Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Lexus ES 350

6A

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus ES 350

6A

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 4977858
  2. 4977858
  3. 4977858
  4. 4977858
  5. 4977858
  6. 4977858
  7. 4977858
  8. 4977858
  9. 4977858
  10. 4977858
  11. 4977858
  12. 4977858
  13. 4977858
  14. 4977858
  15. 4977858
  16. 4977858
  17. 4977858
  18. 4977858
  19. 4977858
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,655KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4977858
  • Stock #: P02539A
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG7D2023621
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Recent Arrival! Obsidian 2013 Lexus ES 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Black w/NuLuxe Interior or Leather Trimmed Interior or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Advanced Pre Collision, Auto-Leveling HID Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Feature, Automatic Powered Opening Trunk, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Clearance & Backup Sensors, Driver's & Passenger Seat Memory, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Wood Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, Mark Levinson Audio System w/Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Driver Variable Cushion Length, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Illuminated Entry System, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Door Sunshade, Technology Package, Woodgrain Trim. Owners tend to report a completely luxurious execution, thanks to the ES's relaxing highway drive, low noise levels, richly detailed and upscale cabin, and great up-level feature content. Hybrid models are highly rated for a seamless powertrain and great mileage, and the power and sound of the V6 engine are said to be pleasing and robust. Source: autoTRADER.ca This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $500, $595 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Additional Features
  • TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
  • 2 keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BMW Langley

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 64,276 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 6 Series 64...
 35,114 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X6 xDrive35i
 6,969 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Send A Message