2013 Lexus RX 350

119,664 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

TOURING PACKAGE AWD

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,664KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084588
  • Stock #: RT1007
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC215606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle, Fully Serviced At Lexus with Service Records! Touring Package, Voice Activated HDD Navigation System, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Power Liftgate,  19 Inch Wheels, Heated/Cooled Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats w/Driver Memory, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, Bi Xenon HID Headlamps, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 12 Speaker Lexus Audio, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights And More!

 

3 Months SiriusXM Satellite Radio Included!

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

VSA Dealer Number : 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated/Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
19 INCH WHEELS
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Touring Package
Auto Leveling Headlamp System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Voice Activated HDD Navigation
12 Speaker Lexus Audio
Bi Xenon HID Headlamps
Power Seats w/Driver Memory

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

