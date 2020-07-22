Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda Miata MX-5

72,552 KM

Details Description Features

$25,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda Miata MX-5

2013 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

72,552KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5596836
  • Stock #: u
  • VIN: JM1NC2MF9D0231539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # u
  • Mileage 72,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Local Miata!  In Absolutely Excellent condition!   No disappointments whatsoever :)   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2014 Acura RDX Tech ...
 151,000 KM
$17,777 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 XLT
 83,000 KM
$33,330 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 115,400 KM
$17,700 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory