2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
Magnetite Black Metallic
84,000 kilometres
Stock # 6986
For sale is a stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 4x4, finished in Magnetite Black Metallic with a luxurious Designo Porcelain Leather interior. With under 84,000 km on the odometer, this iconic G-Wagen comes freshly serviced and boasts a clean, no-accident history, making it an exceptional find for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Powered by a 5.5L V8 M157 AMG engine paired with the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic transmission, it delivers 536 horsepower with commanding presence on or off the road, enhanced by locking differentials and red-painted AMG brake calipers for precision and style.
This Canadian-spec G 63, built for both U.S. and Canada markets, is loaded with premium features that elevate its appeal. The Designo Exclusive Package wraps the cabin in porcelain leather with AMG carbon trim, while the Exterior Stainless Steel Package and 20" AMG 5-double-spoke wheels in Titanium Gray amplify its rugged elegance. Technology abounds with COMAND Online, a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, a rear-view camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, and Parktronic, ensuring a blend of modern convenience and safety. Comfort is paramount with heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric sliding roof, and ambient illumination.
Fresh from a full service, this G 63 combines low mileage with a excellent condition and a standout build sheet. Additional highlights include a heated windshield, smoked rear glass, a removable trailer hitch, and an Alcantara headliner, all wrapped in scratch-resistant clear varnish for lasting brilliance. Perfect for those seeking a luxurious yet capable SUV with Mercedes-Benz heritage and AMG performance, this G-Wagen is ready to impress.
Contact us today to arrange a viewing and take a step closer to owning a true icon of automotive engineering.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203 St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
