2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

<p>2013 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG</p><p>Magnetite Black Metallic</p><p>84,000 kilometres</p><p>Stock # 6986</p><p> </p><p>For sale is a stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 4x4, finished in Magnetite Black Metallic with a luxurious Designo Porcelain Leather interior. With under 84,000 km on the odometer, this iconic G-Wagen comes freshly serviced and boasts a clean, no-accident history, making it an exceptional find for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Powered by a 5.5L V8 M157 AMG engine paired with the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic transmission, it delivers 536 horsepower with commanding presence on or off the road, enhanced by locking differentials and red-painted AMG brake calipers for precision and style.</p><p> </p><p>This Canadian-spec G 63, built for both U.S. and Canada markets, is loaded with premium features that elevate its appeal. The Designo Exclusive Package wraps the cabin in porcelain leather with AMG carbon trim, while the Exterior Stainless Steel Package and 20 AMG 5-double-spoke wheels in Titanium Gray amplify its rugged elegance. Technology abounds with COMAND Online, a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, a rear-view camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, and Parktronic, ensuring a blend of modern convenience and safety. Comfort is paramount with heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric sliding roof, and ambient illumination.</p><p> </p><p>Fresh from a full service, this G 63 combines low mileage with a excellent condition and a standout build sheet. Additional highlights include a heated windshield, smoked rear glass, a removable trailer hitch, and an Alcantara headliner, all wrapped in scratch-resistant clear varnish for lasting brilliance. Perfect for those seeking a luxurious yet capable SUV with Mercedes-Benz heritage and AMG performance, this G-Wagen is ready to impress.</p><p> </p><p>Contact us today to arrange a viewing and take a step closer to owning a true icon of automotive engineering.</p><p> </p><p>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.</p><p> </p><p>You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</p><p> </p><p>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</p><p> </p><p>Trades are always welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</p><p> </p><p>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Dealer# 40461</p><p>C110-6286 203 St</p><p>Langley, B.C</p><p>V2Y 3S1</p><p>604-764-7225</p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

84,000 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG

12252373

2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCYC7DF3DX206986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Magnetite Black Metallic

84,000 kilometres

Stock # 6986

 

For sale is a stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 4x4, finished in Magnetite Black Metallic with a luxurious Designo Porcelain Leather interior. With under 84,000 km on the odometer, this iconic G-Wagen comes freshly serviced and boasts a clean, no-accident history, making it an exceptional find for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Powered by a 5.5L V8 M157 AMG engine paired with the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic transmission, it delivers 536 horsepower with commanding presence on or off the road, enhanced by locking differentials and red-painted AMG brake calipers for precision and style.

 

This Canadian-spec G 63, built for both U.S. and Canada markets, is loaded with premium features that elevate its appeal. The Designo Exclusive Package wraps the cabin in porcelain leather with AMG carbon trim, while the Exterior Stainless Steel Package and 20" AMG 5-double-spoke wheels in Titanium Gray amplify its rugged elegance. Technology abounds with COMAND Online, a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, a rear-view camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, and Parktronic, ensuring a blend of modern convenience and safety. Comfort is paramount with heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric sliding roof, and ambient illumination.

 

Fresh from a full service, this G 63 combines low mileage with a excellent condition and a standout build sheet. Additional highlights include a heated windshield, smoked rear glass, a removable trailer hitch, and an Alcantara headliner, all wrapped in scratch-resistant clear varnish for lasting brilliance. Perfect for those seeking a luxurious yet capable SUV with Mercedes-Benz heritage and AMG performance, this G-Wagen is ready to impress.

 

Contact us today to arrange a viewing and take a step closer to owning a true icon of automotive engineering.

 

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

 

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

 

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

 

Trades are always welcome.

 

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

 

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.

Dealer# 40461

C110-6286 203 St

Langley, B.C

V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class