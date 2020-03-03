Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

*4WD, Platinum, 7 Passenger*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,052KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4717788
  • Stock #: RT834C
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MMXDC652708
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with km! This FULLY LOADED Nissan pathfinder includes the Platinum Package that includes goodies like 20-inch aluminum wheels, Bose Stereo System, and DVD video playback capability! This vehicle is also equipped with 7 Passenger seating to fit your whole family!

 

This 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum includes 20-inch aluminum wheels, navigation with 8-inch touchscreen, NavTraffic, Around View Monitor, Bose audio system with 13 speakers, including Bose Acoustic Waveguide technology, DVD video playback capability, Bluetooth audio streaming, 120-volt AC power outlet, heated and cooled front seats, power-tilt/telescoping steering column, steering-wheel position memory, TPMS with easy-fill tire alert, EZ Flex seating system, tri-zone automatic climate control, advanced drive-assist display, remote keyless entry, push button start, power windows, AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD audio system with six speakers, MP3/WMA CD playback capability, auxiliary audio input jack, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, automatic headlights, roof rails, power liftgate, information centre with 7-inch QVGA colour monitor, backup camera, rear sonar system, individual tire pressure display, Bluetooth phone capability, Nissan Intelligent Key, power windows with front one-touch auto-up/down, variable intermittent speed-sensitive wipers, dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, USB port, auxiliary audio/video input jacks, and satellite radio, 7-pin trailer tow wiring harness, leather-appointed seats and door trim, fog lights, chrome body side mouldings, outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, remote start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink universal garage door opener, digital compass, welcome lighting, heated second-row seats, driver?s seat and outside mirrors position memory, driver?s seat power lumbar support, 4-way power adjustable passengers seat, wood-tone trim, stainless steel kick plates and much more!

 

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

D31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

