19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with km! This FULLY LOADED Nissan pathfinder includes the Platinum Package that includes goodies like 20-inch aluminum wheels, Bose Stereo System, and DVD video playback capability! This vehicle is also equipped with 7 Passenger seating to fit your whole family!
This 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum includes 20-inch aluminum wheels, navigation with 8-inch touchscreen, NavTraffic, Around View Monitor, Bose audio system with 13 speakers, including Bose Acoustic Waveguide technology, DVD video playback capability, Bluetooth audio streaming, 120-volt AC power outlet, heated and cooled front seats, power-tilt/telescoping steering column, steering-wheel position memory, TPMS with easy-fill tire alert, EZ Flex seating system, tri-zone automatic climate control, advanced drive-assist display, remote keyless entry, push button start, power windows, AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD audio system with six speakers, MP3/WMA CD playback capability, auxiliary audio input jack, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, automatic headlights, roof rails, power liftgate, information centre with 7-inch QVGA colour monitor, backup camera, rear sonar system, individual tire pressure display, Bluetooth phone capability, Nissan Intelligent Key, power windows with front one-touch auto-up/down, variable intermittent speed-sensitive wipers, dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, USB port, auxiliary audio/video input jacks, and satellite radio, 7-pin trailer tow wiring harness, leather-appointed seats and door trim, fog lights, chrome body side mouldings, outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, remote start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink universal garage door opener, digital compass, welcome lighting, heated second-row seats, driver?s seat and outside mirrors position memory, driver?s seat power lumbar support, 4-way power adjustable passengers seat, wood-tone trim, stainless steel kick plates and much more!
3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
D31259
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2