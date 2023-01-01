Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

136,755 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

2013 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

136,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9585004
  Stock #: H9758
  VIN: JN8AS5MT4DW009758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H9758
  • Mileage 136,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H9758

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

