Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Porsche Cayenne

134,811 KM

Details Description

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

3.0L DIESEL AWD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Porsche Cayenne

3.0L DIESEL AWD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 8471919
  2. 8471919
  3. 8471919
  4. 8471919
  5. 8471919
  6. 8471919
  7. 8471919
  8. 8471919
  9. 8471919
  10. 8471919
  11. 8471919
  12. 8471919
  13. 8471919
  14. 8471919
  15. 8471919
  16. 8471919
  17. 8471919
  18. 8471919
  19. 8471919
  20. 8471919
  21. 8471919
  22. 8471919
  23. 8471919
  24. 8471919
  25. 8471919
  26. 8471919
  27. 8471919
  28. 8471919
  29. 8471919
  30. 8471919
  31. 8471919
  32. 8471919
  33. 8471919
  34. 8471919
  35. 8471919
  36. 8471919
  37. 8471919
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8471919
  • Stock #: 14347
  • VIN: WP1AF2A23DLA29669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14347
  • Mileage 134,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2013 Porsche Cayenne! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. All of the premium features expected of a Porsche are offered, including: front fog lights, power windows, and power front seats. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2015 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 92,810 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lari...
 169,911 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 262,841 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory